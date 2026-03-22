Trust hosts Samoan health leaders

Samoa’s Minister of Health Va’aaoao Alofipo. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A special delegation of Ministry of Health leaders and consultants from Samoa, hosted by the Oamaru Pacific Island Trust (Opit), are in the Waitaki this week for a chance to observe the district’s scope of health services to assess cross-cultural work and healthcare opportunities for Pasifika people.

Opit chairwoman Hana Fanene-Taiti said the visitors would engage directly with the trust, observing rural primary care delivery models in practice through Opit’s Pacific Outreach Service, Oamaru Hospital and local clinics such as Te Hāo Maru, including wellbeing-focused services and aged›care facilities, over two days.

The delegation includes Minister of Health Va’aaoao Alofipo, the minister also responsible for the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) of Samoa, Ms Fanene-Taiti said.

‘‘We have the pleasure to host the honourable minister who provides national leadership across Samoa’s health system, with a strong focus on strengthening public health, workforce development, and ensuring the wellbeing of communities across Samoa,’’ Ms Fanene-Taiti said.

She said the visit was a chance for the delegation to ‘‘explore the supervision, mentoring and integration mechanisms’’ of the organisations and to assess opportunities for future New Zealand to Samoa, and vice versa, work placements and healthcare opportunities in both countries.

The Ministry of Health Samoa delegation included director-general Samoa June Scanlan Lui, deputy director-general for public health Tagaloa Dr Robert Thomsen, nurse consultant Fauatea Henry Taylor and principal nurse Falelua Maua, and human resources assistant chief executive officer Lily Vaiotu-Leauga.

Opit was ‘‘privileged’’ to host the important delegation ‘‘which reflects an enduring partnership between Samoa and Aotearoa New Zealand, and our shared commitment to advancing health outcomes for our people’’, Ms Fanene-Taiti said.

The two-day programme of events began yesterday with an official welcome at the Oamaru Opera House, and a formal lunch at the Opit hub today.

It was ‘‘a fantastic opportunity’’ for ‘‘relationship building’’ and for international visitors to come to the region, Ms Fanene-Taiti said.

‘‘We feel very humbled and honoured they chose Waitaki for this visit, and the Oamaru Pacific Island Trust was proud to be hosting the delegates this week.’’