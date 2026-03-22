Principal thrilled with event success

More than 130 riders took part in the annual Papakaio 8 Hour Mountain Bike Challenge last weekend. PHOTO: ROBIN JOHNSTONE

The Papakaio 8 Hour Mountain Bike Challenge went off with a bang once again.

More than 130 riders took part in the annual event last weekend.

It also attracted their largest contingent of 70 school riders.

This year was the second year of the Battle of the Bikers in which local primary schools received points for each entry.

Despite the increase, Papakaio School still came out on top to win the shield for a second straight year.

Papakaio School principal Damian Brown ‘‘could not be happier with the day’’.

Margot Finlay won the girls 11-year-old race.

‘‘The bike race is the end product and we are very proud of the way that everything panned out, but in behind that and the thing that makes it really special is how our community came together to create and execute this thing.

‘‘It's an eight-hour event but it's an eight-month process to get it up and riding and I am so proud of what they managed to achieve.

‘‘The committee have been absolutely amazing but also the school staff, parents, whanau, local businesses and so many other people in the wider community who have no official affiliation with the school, but are still chipping in to support our tamariki.’’

He hoped the success of the event could inspire the school’s students.

‘‘For a relatively small rural school we punch way above our weight in terms of what we can create, and hopefully that can inspire our students to feel the same way.

‘‘When we all work together towards a common goal we can all achieve amazing things.’’

Steven Smit takes on a downhill stretch of the track during the Papakaio 8 Hour Mountain Bike Challenge last weekend. PHOTOS: ROBIN JOHNSTONE

Brown loved seeing the ‘‘carnival atmosphere’’ of the village.

‘‘We were pleased with the number of non-riders who came along for a look and stayed to experience the attractions.

‘‘We had lots of options for families, with the inflatable zone, the face painting, so many games and activities, kids’ races for 7›12 year olds and even a tiny tykes’ track for the little ones.’’

While the final tally of money raised was still being counted, Brown said ‘‘it looks to be a record breaking year in terms of fundraising, possibly tipping over the $50k mark’’.

The committee received plenty of positive feedback from riders and spectators around the quality of the track and the atmosphere of the riders’ village.

‘‘Lots of first›time riders assuring us that they will be back for more next year and that's the best endorsement that we can get.’’

Jack Stow and Ronell Cook were the male and female solo winners for the 8 hour grade.