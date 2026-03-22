Rippa day despite the rain

Home school student playing for Maheno School Ilai Samuelu, 8, speeds away from Fenwick School defenders Jude Otuhouma, left, and Zachary Sheaf, both 9. Photos: Nic Duff.

Even wet weather could not ruin ‘‘a really fun and enjoyable day’’.

North Otago Rugby held its annual Rippa rugby tournament at Awamoa Park last week.

It attracted record numbers, with 65 teams from across the region taking part.

While the event had to be called off early due to rain, North Otago Rugby women and girls and participation lead Shelby Johnston said it was still a success.

‘‘It was a really fun and enjoyable day. Despite the weather, all the kids had fun.’’

Ardgowan student Franklin Hattingh, 11, steps his way through two Oamaru Intermediate School defenders.

‘‘It was just enjoyable to see them all out there having fun and just the amount of kids that were there. They all had smiles on their faces.’’

The rain threw a spanner in the works as the tournament would also determine which teams in the year 5›6 and year 7›8 grades qualified for the Hanan unions’ Rippa Cup to be played against South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury schools.

Johnston said North Otago Rugby was still working out who from North Otago would qualify for that event.