Rippa day despite the rain

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North Otago Rugby held its annual Rippa rugby tournament at Awamoa Park last week.
It attracted record numbers, with 65 teams from across the region taking part.
While the event had to be called off early due to rain, North Otago Rugby women and girls and participation lead Shelby Johnston said it was still a success.
‘‘It was a really fun and enjoyable day. Despite the weather, all the kids had fun.’’
The rain threw a spanner in the works as the tournament would also determine which teams in the year 5›6 and year 7›8 grades qualified for the Hanan unions’ Rippa Cup to be played against South Canterbury and Mid Canterbury schools.
Johnston said North Otago Rugby was still working out who from North Otago would qualify for that event.