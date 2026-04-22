Dog trialling duo return to old stomping ground

Waitaki Collie Club member and former Jeff Farm cadet Ben Fifield, 20, and his dog Mick returned to Kaiwera to compete at the Kuriwao Collie Club annual trial. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

It was back to where it all began when former Jeff Farm cadet Ben Fifield and his dog Mick competed at the Otago Sheep Dog Trial Centre’s final club trial of the season.

The duo competed at the Kuriwao Collie Club’s annual trials held over two days this month.

Although the club is part of the Otago centre of the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association, the grounds lie on two neighbouring farms in Eastern Southland.

The long head and zigzag hunt courses lie on the Lawlor family farm and the short head and yard and straight hunt courses on the Salvation Army’s farm cadet training property, Jeff Farm.

Mr Fifield, 20, was brought up on a farm near Pleasant Point and completed a two-year cadetship on Jeff Farm, a more than 2400ha sheep, beef and deer farm, last year.

During his time there , he was given his first working dog, 10-week-old pup Mick.

"Mick was born down here — this is his home," he said.

Mr Fifield said he was enjoying being back.

All the memories of the good times started flooding back when he started the journey down the long driveway, he said.

"The atmosphere is amazing."

The pair started working on nearly 6000ha sheep and beef farm Caberfeidh in the Hakataramea Valley in January this year.

The experience gained at Jeff Farm helped him secure work as it had a good reputation, he said.

The Waitaki Collie Dog Club member and Mick won the maiden section on the long head course at Kuriwao Collie Club last week.

"Mick’s loving it."

Kuriwao Collie Club member Chris Hunter, of Kaiwera, and dog Mabe wait for fog to lift to compete on the long head course in Eastern Southland.

Kuriwao Collie Club member Chris Hunter, of Kaiwera, liberated sheep on the first day and ran his huntaway Mabe on the second day.

Thick fog delayed the start of the second day.

About 40 triallists competed on each course both days.

Mr Hunter worked at Jeff Farm for 16 years and has been semi-retired, doing casual work in the district for the past two years.

The club was in good health and had a mix of young and old members, Mr Hunter said.

He enjoyed the camaraderie of the sport and watching the skills on display.

"I enjoy seeing good dogs run."

He had qualified dogs for island championships before but the priority was chasing grandchildren rather than qualifying points this season.

"I’ve got seven grandkids running around."

Kuriwao Collie Club results

Long head: Roger Tweed (Kane) 95.5 1, Brian Dickison (Jake) 93.5 2, Boyd Tisdall (Tye) 93.25 3, Amy Robertson (Stormy) 92.5 4, Brian Dickison (Dan) 92.25 5. Intermediate: Tom Dickison (Husky) 92. Maiden: Ben Fifield (Mick) 90.

Short head and yard: Kirsty O’Connor (Dream) 94 1, Sean O’Boyle (Sky) 93.5 2, Michael Benton (Lock) 93.25 3, Tom Dickison (Husky) 93 4, Richard Hore (Rose) 92 5. Intermediate: Kirsty O’Connor (Dream) 94. Maiden: Michael Benton (Lock) 93.25.

Zig zag hunt: Justin Wallis (Betty) 96.5 1, Todd Rowland (Hank) 94.75 2, Michael Benton (Maia) 94.5 3, Sean O’Boyle (Pearl) 94 4, Boyd Tisdall (Chap) 93.5 5. Intermediate: Boyd Tisdall (Chap) 93.5. Maiden: Lindsay Dawson (Ruth) 89.

Straight hunt: Paul Collins (George) 97.5 1, Michael Benton (Maia) 97 2, Sean O’Boyle (Pearl) 96.5 3, Quinten Whitehead (Zeus) 96 4, Harley Churstain (Grace) 95.5 5. Intermediate: Harley Churstain (Grace) 95.5. Maiden: Lindsay Dawson (Ruth) 93.5.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz