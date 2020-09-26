Chemical leak at Fonterra's Edendale site

Fire crews have been working to contain a chemical leak at the Edendale Fonterra site, this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene, in North Rd, at 10:30am.

There was a chemical leak at the Fonterra site and crews were at the scene working to contain it.

The leak was not affecting anyone and there were no injuries, but it was a hazardous substance, he said.

"We have got crews are here to isolate the leak and make it safe."

It had been contained within the industrial area, and did not posing a threat to others, he said.