Saturday, 26 September 2020

12.00 pm

Chemical leak at Fonterra's Edendale site

    By Molly Houseman
    1. Farming
    2. Dairy

    Fire crews have been working to contain a chemical leak at the Edendale Fonterra site, this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene, in North Rd, at 10:30am.

    There was a chemical leak at the Fonterra site and crews were at the scene working to contain it.

    The leak was not affecting anyone and there were no injuries, but it was a hazardous substance, he said.

    "We have got crews are here to isolate the leak and make it safe."

    It had been contained within the industrial area, and did not posing a threat to others, he said. 