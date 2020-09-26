Chemical leak at Fonterra's Edendale site

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire crews have been working to contain a chemical leak at the Edendale Fonterra site, this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene, in North Rd, at 10:30am.
There was a chemical leak at the Fonterra site and crews were at the scene working to contain it.
The leak was not affecting anyone and there were no injuries, but it was a hazardous substance, he said.
"We have got crews are here to isolate the leak and make it safe."
It had been contained within the industrial area, and did not posing a threat to others, he said.