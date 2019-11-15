Growth, exports recognised

Celebrating business success at the Festival of Growth in Auckland are (from left) BNZ head of business development Cam Wallace, Blue River Dairy general manager Robert Boekhout, Blue River Dairy marketing and supply manager Gareth Lyness and Deloitte partner Doug Wilson. Photo: Supplied

An Invercargill Blue River Dairy manager believes the company is changing the face of the New Zealand dairy industry and recent recognition adds support to such a view.

Earlier this week, the Southland-based company received awards for fastest-growing manufacturing business and fastest-growing exporter at the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, held in Auckland, which ranks the country's fastest-growing businesses.

The company was also announced as the fifth-fastest-growing business overall.

Blue River Dairy general manager Robert Boekhout said the company was delighted with the results.

It was the third year in a row Blue River Dairy had been recognised at the awards, which was acknowledgement of its consistency of performance in a dynamic market environment, he said.

"We have really great products and the phenomenal customer support we receive validates our innovative approach to producing quality nutritional products using alternative sources of dairy protein."

The company created the world's first sheep milk infant formula and its plant is the only one in the world producing infant formulas using goat, cow and sheep milk.

He said the company had recorded an overall revenue growth rate of 968% in the past three years and production had increased rapidly, from 400,000 cans of infant nutritional formula in the 2016 year to up to 1.2 million cans a month this year.

Other Otago and Southland business received awards. Night 'n Day received the award for fastest-growing retail and consumer products business, Go Orange the award for fastest-growing services business and Education Perfect the award for fastest-growing technology business.

First Table won the Rising Star award and United Machinists the Rising Star (one-to-watch) award.

Deloitte Private Partners Bill Hale said the Deloitte Fast 50 gave a snapshot of resilient, driven, successful Kiwi businesses each year.

"This year's indexed businesses come from across the country, operate in a variety of industries and are led by a diverse group of entrepreneurs. Yet they are united by their knack for success."



