Milking continues as normal

The Natural Dairy co-owner Bethan Moore has been increasing home deliveries of the company’s organic milk. PHOTO: GUS PATTERSON

Cows have no idea there is a pandemic, Natural Dairy co-owner Bethan Moore says.

The 12-cow organic dairy farm in Alma, near Oamaru, is continuing production and selling milk locally.

"That’s why we are so glad to keep going. We can’t dry them off and try to start milking again."

In normal times, the dairy delivered 1000 litres of milk a week throughout Otago, but now operations had been restricted to the farm shop and local deliveries.

Many who had milk delivered were elderly, and Mrs Moore said she was delivering a few extra essentials to save them leaving their homes.

The milk was pausteurised as little as possible, she said.

"It’s not messed around with, it’s just milk."

Mrs Moore was anticipating having excess milk next month, but

it would be used to feed calves.

She was also hoping there would be a silver lining.

"I’m hoping this pandemic will focus people’s minds on where food comes from."

gus.patterson@odt.co.nz