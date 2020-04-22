Virus overshadows winning efforts

Proven performers . . . Dunsandel farmers Tony Coltman and Dana Carver have shown that dairy farming can be sustainable. Photo: Supplied by Ballance Farm Environment Awards

A Dunsandel couple's award winning efforts have almost slipped under the radar.

Tony Coltman and Dana Carver were named as the Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Award winners last month, amid the backdrop of the unfolding global Covid-19 epidemic.

“It's all been a bit taken over by other things, which is totally understandable, but it's also a bit disappointing,” Mr Coltman said.

“We entered because we thought we had something to showcase, so it's good to get that acknowledged and dairying has had a bad rap so it's nice to see it get recognised that we can farm sustainably.”

Mr Coltman said the award recognised the couple's efforts around water quality, nutrient management and community involvement.

The couple have been recognised as “early adopters” of new research and methods to reduce their environmental footprint, since taking over their first farm at Dunsandel in 2013.

Their Canlac Holdings business now owned three farms, milking 3400 cows and producing around 1,580,000kg of milksolids, around 490kgMS per cow.

It cost around $3.70 to $3.80/kgMS, meaning the couple was in for a healthy payday with the farmgate milk price forecast at $7.30/kgMS.

As well as the top award, the couple also received the Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award, the DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award, the Synlait Climate Stewardship Award and the WaterForce Wise with Water Award.

Mr Coltman said it was “largely business as usual” on the farm following the lockdown.

“We are doing the same thing, just in a different way. It's about keeping our distances and working on our hygiene.

“The guys can't go out on their day off, but everything else is business as usual. It's just about how we keep our distances with contractors.

“I really feel for the people in town in lockdown. At least we have wide open spaces.”

He said the milk tanker completed milk collection at night on all three farms, “so we don't event see him”.

The unfolding situation with Covid-19 meant it was uncertain when the Ballance Farm Environment Awards' national showcase, due to held in Wellington on June 4, and the regional winner's field day would be held.

Other Canterbury regional winners include:

Robin Oakley, Oakley’s Premium Fresh Vegetables, Southbridge:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award, Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award, Massey University Innovation Award.

Mike & Nicky Salvesen, Wakare, Mount Somers:

Environment Canterbury Water Quality Award,

Beef and Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award.

Richard & Chrissie Wright, Tamar Farm, Mount Somers: Norwood Agri-Business Management Award.