From Westland to Walmart: You butter believe it

Westgold butter is now available in 550 Walmart stores across the United States. Photo: Supplied

Westgold butter, produced at Westland Milk Products' new Hokitika plant, is on the shelves of 550 Walmart stores across 19 states in the United States.

The launch of Westgold butter into the potentially lucrative United States market follows Westland's $40 million investment last year in the new Hokitika butter manufacturing plant, which has doubled capacity of the company's consumer butter production to a total of 42,000 tonnes a year.

The new plant was officially opened in July this year.

Westland's general manager sales and marketing, Hamish Yates, said the launch of Westgold butter into Walmart stores was significant and the first step in the company's global expansion into the United States market.

"The United States market for our Westgold butter has huge potential. We know that consumers in the United States are butter users, often having multiple brands and types of butter on hand for different purposes," Mr Yates said.

"Also in our favour is our point of difference based around our high grass-fed percentage, our unique West Coast of New Zealand origin and our Westgold attitude."

Its challenge was to stand out to shoppers in the United States butter market which was dominated by long-standing brands.

The launch was supported from the outset by a full consumer-facing brand marketing campaign.

Promotional activity to date in the United States has included sampling events to introduce consumers to the brand — a team is currently in California with a 12-day tour of the 'Butter Bar', encouraging customers to try the product.

Other promotions include advertising on Walmart's on-line shopping platform, and digital channels, a social media influencer campaign across TikTok, Instagram, and email direct marketing.