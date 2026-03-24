McCain to close vege plant in further blow to growers

The McCain vegetable processing plant in Hastings. Photo: Google Maps

McCain has announced it will close its Hastings vegetable processing plant by January 2027.

In a letter to growers, McCain said it reviewed operations at the site but was unable to find a sustainable pathway under the current model.

"The closure follows a review of our Hastings operations, which considered a range of options to strengthen the long-term position of the site.

"Despite meaningful effort, we were unable to identify a sustainable pathway under the current model. As a result, we will transition to sourcing vegetable products through trusted supply partners within our broader network."

It's not clear how many workers at the plant and growers this will affect.

McCain said it will honour all existing contractual commitments through the current season.

"Production at Hastings will continue through the remainder of the processing and packing season as planned.

"We recognise that this decision may have implications for future growing seasons and we are committed to working with you directly to discuss what this means for your individual circumstances."

It said the company's agriculture team would be in contact with growers to ensure they have clarity and support as we move through this transition.

It comes as Wattie's proposes to stop all production of frozen vegetable lines in New Zealand, affecting 220 growers in Canterbury.

Consultation on the Wattie's proposal closes on Wednesday.