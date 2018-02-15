'A lot of checking needed'

Agribusiness Consultants Ltd farm management consultant Deane Carson talks to farmers in Tapanui last week about how to manage the drought conditions. Photo: Nicole Sharp

Farmers are selling store lambs and others are being sent to the works early and at lighter weights to better manage Southland's drought.

Agribusiness Consultants farm management consultant Deane Carson spoke to a group of farmers in West Otago last week about how his clients were managing the dry.

Compared to last year, lambs sales were 10% ahead and farmers were selling lambs lighter, with the average weight sitting at about 16.3kg this year, he said.

Prices were good, though, which meant it was a ''little bit of a good news, bad news situation''.

There was a lot of variability about where the rain had hit and the extent of the dry really depended on where farms were.

''It's been really patchy,'' Mr Carson said.

He gave the example of two of his clients, one in Northern Southland and one in Eastern Southland.

The light soil property in Northern Southland had 65% of its lambs gone, with no issues with the stock-water scheme.

The cover was 1100kgDM.

The property of heavier soils in Eastern Southland had 1500kgDM cover but it had serious issues with stock water as there was no system in place, Mr Carson said.

This led Mr Carson to his first piece of advice for farmers dealing with the drought, which was checking stock-water systems.

''A lot of checking is needed.''

The second priority was stock feed.

Farmers needed to prepare a feed budget of some sort to see how they were placed and to work out what was the most cost-effective way for them to manage the drought, Mr Carson said.

Keeping weight on ewes was also key.

''Don't let your ewes get to the unrecoverable stage,'' he said.

''I'm seeing a lot of tail-end of about 10% that won't compete that well.''

Looking after two-tooths should be a priority heading in to mating.

''That is your most efficient way to spend feed,'' Mr Carson said.

Completing a faecal egg count would also be useful.

The dry meant Porina and grass grub would likely be out in force, too, so grabbing a spade and having a look was important in order to get on to it before it was too late, he said.

Overall he reminded everyone present that people were most important.

''Look after yourself and your neighbour. Ask hard questions, look at their body language. Make a plan and make it now.''