New CEO to champion FAR

Scott Champion

Former Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Dr Scott Champion will take over the leadership of the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR).

Dr Champion starts work on July 1, replacing Dr Alison Stewart, who will semi-retire after seven years at the helm.

Chairman Steven Bierema said Dr Champion’s skills were well matched with the developing needs of the arable industry and its growers.

"Scott has been involved with the New Zealand and Australian food and fibre industries for 25 years, holding leadership and governance roles in research, tertiary education, marketing and industry and has strong networks across agribusiness, government and other sectors."

Dr Champion is a founding partner of consulting company Primary Purpose and the programme director of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

The former B+LNZ chief executive also led the New Zealand Meat Board.

Mr Bierema said this experience would be invaluable to FAR and its growing levy payers.

Dr Champion said he was looking forward to supporting arable farmers as they worked through many challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Dr Stewart plans to fill semi-retirement with science advisory and agricultural consultancy work and continue to represent agency boards as a director, as well as building a new home at Governor’s Bay.

FAR is the research organisation for arable growers, funded by grower money in three levies. — APL