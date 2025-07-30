Strategy to help counter non-tariff trade barriers

Nathan Guy. Photo: supplied

The red meat industry has new evidence non-tariff trade barriers are costing it an estimated $1.5 billion every year.

In response, a new strategy to boost export returns was launched by the Meat Industry Association (MIA) and Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) at the Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch.

MIA chairman Nathan Guy said red meat producers had the opportunity to unlock significant economic value through trade policy and improved market access.

He said non-tariff measures could deliver genuine consumer benefits such as science-based biosecurity and food safety requirements, or sanitary and phytosanitary measures when used appropriately.

"But when they add cost without value they become barriers to trade, dragging down the sector and reducing returns for farmers, processors, and the wider economy."

He said the Our Pathway to Growing Value strategy provided a roadmap for working with government and trading partners to systematically reduce barriers and grow value.

"If we get this right, it means more money back into farmers’ pockets, and more reinvestment in processing innovation and sector growth."

The Ministry for Primary Industries’ latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report forecasts an 8% increase in red meat export revenue this year.

Mr Guy said this showed how much unrealised value remained and a better result would be achieved if New Zealand was not constantly navigating a "maze" of inefficient and inconsistent trade rules.

B+LNZ chairwoman Kate Acland said United States demand for our red meat remained strong, but a 10% tariff under the new administration would see total tariffs faced by the sector more than double from $155 million to $367m.

"Trade barriers not only add cost but add uncertainty for farmers and our processors and exporters.

She said the new strategy would focus on improving competitiveness by lifting farm level productivity, telling the story of New Zealand’s low environmental footprint and ensuring there was a regulatory framework allowing growth. — APL