Genetics tool popular

Otago farmers have been using the nProve Beef genetics tool to make better breeding decisions and drive genetic improvement in their herds, Beef + Lamb New Zealand says.

Farming excellence general manager Dan Brier said sessions on the nProve platform surged by 76% from March to June 2025 compared with the same period last year.

The top five regions using the tool were Otago, greater Auckland, Canterbury, greater Wellington and Manawatū-Whanganui.

Session growth in the period increased from 5069 to 8902, mostly due to the launch of nProve Beef, which attracted 3800 sessions, making up 41% of total traffic, he said.

The nProve Beef tool was a key output of the Informing New Zealand Beef programme, which aimed to enable the uptake of improved genetics across the beef industry by providing farmers with practical tools tailored to New Zealand farming systems, Mr Brier said.

"The response to nProve Beef has exceeded expectations." — ALLIED MEDIA