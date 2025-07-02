Roy honoured for contribution

Southland farmer and New Zealand Pork chairman Eric Roy was recognised with the outstanding contribution to primary industries award last week.

Mr Roy was presented the prize at the 2025 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards in Christchurch.

Comments from a judging panel said Mr Roy’s production, leadership, advocacy and political service to primary industries and rural communities in New Zealand and the wider Pacific spanned nearly 60 years.

His work for Young Farmers culminated in his election as world president, and the six-term Member of Parliament has also excelled in roles with Federated Farmers, Pāmu, the Meat & Wool Board and a host of community and charity initiatives.

"Few can match his contribution — Eric Roy is a truly exceptional New Zealander."

NZ Pork deputy chairman Jason Palmer said Mr Roy had been chairman of NZ Pork since 2019.

"Eric’s decades of service to farming, rural communities and public life reflect a commitment to doing the right thing for farmers, the primary sector and the country."

He had provided "invaluable leadership" to NZ Pork during his time as chairman.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz