Call for one farmer advocacy group

A call has been made for a single industry group to advocate on behalf of all farmers to create "one strong voice".

At a recent Beef + Lamb New Zealand field day on Jeff Farm, organisers asked the more than 30 people in attendance to brainstorm ideas about what the industry group should "keep doing, start doing and stop doing".

The crowd was split in three groups for the exercise.

West Otago dairy farmer Bryce McKenzie, who was the spokesman for the "stop" group, believed Beef + Lamb should stop its advocacy work. Advocacy work for all primary sector groups should be left solely to Federated Farmers to create a stronger voice, he said.

South Otago farmer John Cochrane, spokesman for the "keep doing" group, said his group wanted Beef + Lamb to continue its advocacy work, but that came with a caveat.

"There should be some advocacy but it should only represent the views of the people who are paying their levies and not some hidden agenda Beef + Lamb may have ... two voices are stronger than one and if you are singing off the same hymn sheet, there is value in numbers. One person won’t change the world but 10,000 can."

The different industry groups representing farmers were "splintered" when the previous government was in power, Mr Cochrane said.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Alan Thomson said everyone in the primary sector had a role to play in advocacy.

"From individual farmers and rural professionals to processors, exporters and industry groups. Everyone brings a different perspective to the issues that matter to farmers."

Beef + Lamb worked closely with other industry groups, such as Federated Farmers and DairyNZ, to present a united front to the government on critical issues while maintaining its unique perspectives when necessary.

"It's important to have a dedicated voice for sheep and beef farmers, as their needs can be distinct."

Beef + Lamb was committed to listening to farmers and representing their voices, he said.

"Alongside our work in economics, research and innovation and extension, we engage in policy and advocacy because we get a very strong message from our farmers that advocacy is one of the most important things we do. We regularly ask our farmers’ views on the issues that are important to them.

“Our new strategy has also narrowed our focus on policy issues that significantly impact on sheep and beef farmers and increased engagement.

“We use science, insights and information to take evidence-based advocacy positions. This gives us fantastic leverage in policy discussions with government.

“It is essential that Beef + Lamb is able to represent the specific needs of sheep and beef farmers, including biosecurity, animal welfare, international trade policy, and environment and climate policy.

“Our approach ensures effective advocacy for our farmers, recognising that at times different farming systems may have competing priorities. We’re all working towards the same goals — sometimes that means with one voice, but sometimes it's important not to lose our individual voices.

“There are a whole raft of rural issues and policies that impact the rural sector and Federated Farmers does a fantastic job of advocating for our rural communities in this space — that's why we're supportive of a strong Federated Farmers.”

DairyNZ farm solutions and policy general manager David Burger said advocacy backed by science, as DairyNZ undertakes, was advocacy at its finest.

"Our unique point of difference is our technical expertise, which helps to inform evidence-based policy.

"We often bring a comprehensive economic assessment of the on-farm and regional implications of various policy proposals to the table."

DairyNZ works closely with Federated Farmers and Beef + Lamb to align on policy positions to ensure a united voice.

"We acknowledge there’s room for all of us to put our cases forward. At times we provide our insights to others to take forward a case on behalf of our sector. At other times we partner up as we know farmers feel supported by aligned messages from organisations with a range of different expertise."

DairyNZ had a mandate to advocate for farmers, he said.

"Which is why we work hard to engage with policy makers across the political spectrum to secure more enduring policy settings for dairy farmers."

Policy makers would always seek a wide range of views and look to the specific expertise of each organisation to help them make decisions.

"Our science-based advocacy helps to influence practical, enduring and affordable policy for dairy farmers specifically, using our whole farm system expertise."

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said the idea of Federated Farmers advocating on behalf of all farmers was a view held by a lot of farmers.

"It’s not that they don’t support DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb, it’s more that they really want to see them staying out of advocacy and focusing on their core business.

"What farmers really need from our levy bodies right now, probably more than ever, is really strong science, research and extension."

Federated Farmers had a different role to play, he said.

"Advocacy is what we do. It’s the reason thousands of farmers around the country voluntarily pay us a membership fee.

Federated Farmers was "pan-sector".

"We don’t just advocate for dairy farmers, sheep and beef farmers, or arable farmers — we advocate for solutions that will work for all farmers.

"When Federated Farmers say something, the government can be sure it’s what farmers are actually thinking."

