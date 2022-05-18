Sale bulls in good shape despite dry

A dry paddock at Peters Angus in Beaumont last month. PHOTO: JUSTIN WALLIS

The Angus bulls set to feature at a sale in Beaumont are in good nick despite dry conditions biting this season, a farm manager says.

Twenty rising 2-year-old Angus bulls will be on offer at Peters Angus’s 13th annual bull sale in Beaumont on the final day of this month.

Peters Farms overseer Clayton Peters (left) and manager Justin Wallis inspect Angus bulls grazing green pasture in Beaumont. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Peters Farms manager Justin Wallis said the farm "hang on pretty well" considering it had been very dry since mid-January, turning some paddocks brown.

He manages the 25ha opposite Beaumont Pub, running the bulls and the 1600ha farm Clutha Downs, home to about 4800 commercial ewes, a Suffolk-Texel stud and an Angus cow stud.

Any of the farm near Clutha River benefited from the dew from river fog when it was dry.

Land away from the river "got fried" during the drought.

Rain had fallen this month but the days were shorter and colder and grass growth was slow.

"It’s better than nothing."

SHAWN.MCAVINUE@alliedpress.co.nz