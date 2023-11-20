Southern ribeye steak judged best in the world

Pure South's award-winning ribeye steak. Photo: Pure South

A steak selected at a North Otago meatworks has been judged the best in the world.

The Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef won best grass-fed steak and the best ribeye steak at the World Steak Challenge in London last week.

The beef, selected from Alliance Group's Pukeuri plant in Oamaru and aged in a vacuum bag for up to 55 days, was one of six winners in the global contest.

Shane Kingston, general manager sales and marketing at Alliance Group, said the awards recognised the "dedication and hard work our farmers put in day in, day out to raise the best grass-fed red meat in the world".

Kingston said the ribeye steak, which costs about $25 for 500g, had "unprecedented" levels of tenderness and a "robust, zesty, buttery, and creamy flavour that gives it a deeply satisfying savoury presence".

He said the award was a globally credible and recognised accolade, "which is always the strongest endorsement of a product".

"To now have our steak judged as the best of all the ribeye and grass-fed steak gold medal winners globally is just outstanding."

He said the beef was sourced from prime cattle of any breed.

"The animals are carefully selected and graded by internationally-accredited assessors based on a range of criteria including marbling score, fat colour, fat cover, meat colour, and pH."

- ODT Online/RNZ