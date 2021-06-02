Top Simmental bulls fetch good prices

Lone Pine Simmental Stud bull Lone Pine H70 sold for $21,000 at Raes Junction last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The average sale price for Simmental bulls has never been higher at a West Otago stud, but mostly the "top bulls" were being bought, a stud master says.

Lone Pine Simmental Stud owner Dave Keown sold rising 2-year-old bull Lone Pine H70 for $21,000 at its 24th annual bull sale at Raes Junction last week.

"I knew he was a good bull but you never know what to expect."

The buyers were Simon, Louise and James McRae, of Overland Simmentals, in Waimate.

Of the 21 bulls offered, 13 sold, at an average of $7700.

"That’s the highest average we’ve had."

Despite the high price average, demand for Simmental bulls was down on past years.

Buyers were taking the "top bulls" and passing on others.

"It’s just a cycle. Who knows, next year demand might be up again."

He had been breeding bulls for nearly 40 years and had a "good bunch of calves" which would feature at the 25th sale next year.