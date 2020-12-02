Children bring pet livestock to show day

Canterbury children lined up for their annual show experience last month after an uncertain year.

The New Zealand Agricultural Show might have been cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty, but that did stop local school children getting their annual taste of showing, as the Canterbury A&P Association’s children’s agricultural day went ahead on Thursday, November 19.

While there were lots of pet lambs, a few chooks and a pig on show, the pet calves were a notable absence due to the recent renewed outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis.

Senior lambs judge Jonathan Carden-Holdstock said he was impressed with the stock skills demonstrated by the children.

Several of the children had even researched the origins of their sheep breeds, he said.

"The kids’ knowledge is good, their communication skills are very good and their stock skills were very good and generally we are very impressed with the standard of entries."

Junior Lambs: Champion Angus

Leslie, Springston School. Reserve

champion Charlie Morrish,

Broadfield School (south of

Christchurch).

Senior Lambs: Champion Toby

Benison, Springston School.

Reserve champion Ashley Pope,

Springston School.

Senior Pigs: Champion Gus

McLachlan, Broomfield School

(near Amberley).

Junior Poultry: Champion Max

Lineham, Broadfield School.

Reserve champion Maddison

Lineham, Broadfield School.

Senior Poultry: Champion Daniel

Benison, Springston School.

Reserve champion Ciara Aitken,

Tai Tapu School (near Lincoln).