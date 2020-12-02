Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Children bring pet livestock to show day

    By David Hill
    1. Farming
    2. Rural Events
    Broomfield School pupil Gus McLachlan (13) was thrilled to have his pet pig ‘‘Pigasso’’ at the...
    Broomfield School pupil Gus McLachlan (13) was thrilled to have his pet pig ‘‘Pigasso’’ at the Canterbury A&P Association’s children’s agricultural day. PHOTO: DAVID HILL
    Judge Jonathan Carden-Holdstock (left) listens while Maddison Kitson (10), of Broadfield School,...
    Judge Jonathan Carden-Holdstock (left) listens while Maddison Kitson (10), of Broadfield School, tells him about how she looks after her 7-month-old pet lamb Sylvie at the Canterbury A&P Association’s children’s agricultural day . Maddison said Sylvie...
    Senior lamb champion winner pupil Toby Benison (13), of Springston School, hugs his 14-week-old...
    Senior lamb champion winner pupil Toby Benison (13), of Springston School, hugs his 14-week-old pet lamb Schatzchen, which is German for ‘‘Sweetie’’, at the children’s agricultural day last month. Toby has been learning German in his spare time.
    Senior poultry champion winner Daniel Benison (10), of Springston School, brought three of his 13...
    Senior poultry champion winner Daniel Benison (10), of Springston School, brought three of his 13 brown shavers to the children’s agricultural day.
    Angus Leslie (6), of Springston School, has his hands full after winning junior lamb champion...
    Angus Leslie (6), of Springston School, has his hands full after winning junior lamb champion with his 3-month-old pet lamb Avery at the Canterbury A&P Association’s children’s agricultural day.
    Libbet civil construction workers Palea Ah Ken (left) and Ete Ah Ken, of Auckland, build a $75...
    Libbet civil construction workers Palea Ah Ken (left) and Ete Ah Ken, of Auckland, build a $75,000 fence to prevent people walking across the railway tracks in Gore. PHOTO:SANDY EGGLESTON

    Canterbury children lined up for their annual show experience last month after an uncertain year.

    The New Zealand Agricultural Show might have been cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty, but that did stop local school children getting their annual taste of showing, as the Canterbury A&P Association’s children’s agricultural day went ahead on Thursday, November 19.

    While there were lots of pet lambs, a few chooks and a pig on show, the pet calves were a notable absence due to the recent renewed outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis.

    Senior lambs judge Jonathan Carden-Holdstock said he was impressed with the stock skills demonstrated by the children.

    Several of the children had even researched the origins of their sheep breeds, he said.

    "The kids’ knowledge is good, their communication skills are very good and their stock skills were very good and generally we are very impressed with the standard of entries."

    Junior Lambs: Champion Angus 
    Leslie, Springston School. Reserve 
    champion Charlie Morrish, 
    Broadfield School (south of 
    Christchurch).
    Senior Lambs: Champion Toby 
    Benison, Springston School. 
    Reserve champion Ashley Pope, 
    Springston School.
    Senior Pigs: Champion Gus 
    McLachlan, Broomfield School 
    (near Amberley).
    Junior Poultry: Champion Max 
    Lineham, Broadfield School. 
    Reserve champion Maddison 
    Lineham, Broadfield School.
    Senior Poultry: Champion Daniel 
    Benison, Springston School. 
    Reserve champion Ciara Aitken, 
    Tai Tapu School (near Lincoln).
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-farming.png