The Patearoa Collie Club held its dog trials on Tuesday and Wednesday last week. The event took place near the Hamilton Diggings on a dry and still Maniototo day. Otago Daily Times photographer Linda Robertson caught some of the action.
Patearoa Collie Club trial results
Long head — Open: Neville Hore (Frank), 1; Rick Aurbrey (Tramp), 2; Barry Hobbs (Emma), 3; Ginger Anderson (Jet), 4; Ben Millar (King), 5. First intermediate: Barry Hobbs (Emma). First maiden: Ethan Smith.
Short head and yard — Open: Ginger Anderson (Jet), 1; Robbie Calder (Hawke), 2; Rick Aurbrey (Trump), 3; Barry Hobbs (Emma), 4; James Preston (rum), 5. First intermediate: Barry Hobbs (Emma). First maiden: James Preston (Rum).
Zig zag hunt — Open: Matt Clark (Trip), 1; Robbie Calder (Ned), 2; Jeff Brockett (Duke), 3; Matt Clarke (Ranger), 4; Ken Paterson (Po), 5; First intermediate: Jeff Brocket (Duke). First maiden: Wendy Dalziel (Lorde).
Straight hunt — Open: James Crutchley (Punch), 1; Robbie Calder (Ned), 2; Ken Patterson (Po), 3; Angus Mitchell (Frank), 4; Angus Mitchell (Charlie), 5. First intermediate: James Crutchley (Punch). First maiden: Ezekiel Turner (Flo).