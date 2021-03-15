Harry races out on a high note at A&P show

Another Wanaka A&P Show, another Jack Russell race and another win for Harry.

With five previous race wins under his collar, Harry was always going to be the favourite.

The annual Jack Russell dog race was one of the show’s biggest drawcards and the crowd was five deep around the main ring as the 77 registered racers and their owners (plus a few that jumped the fence) attempted to line up in a straight line for the start.

Rumours of a dachshund infiltrating the ranks proved unfounded and at 12.30pm a horse and rider dragging a dead hare behind suddenly appeared in front, galloping down the length of the arena.

What followed can best be described as pandemonium as most of the 77 plus dogs went barrelling after the pungent bait and in a flash the race was over.

Organisers asked for a photo finish to determine Harry had indeed won but it was 10 minutes before he could be found.

Owner Samara Buchanan, of Cromwell, said there was no secret to Harry’s winning streak but at 11 years old, this would be his last A&P show Jack Russell race.

Race official Richard Burdon said technically Harry was the only dog to complete the course, as every other dog cut the corner, but he was "going to allow it to ride".

About 45,000 people were estimated to have attended the two-day event overlooking Lake Wanaka injecting at least $11million into the Upper Clutha economy.

The number of trade exhibitors at the showgrounds this year was 520, up on previous years.

Sheep entries were significantly up on last year, with 260 entries and 180 fleeces (the biggest yet for fleece entries).

Horse entries were on par with last year, with 1700 entries (260 horses participating), the number of cattle entries was 64, and 64 dog triallists (64 dogs).

Event organiser Jane Stalker said the feedback over the past two days had been fantastic.

"The delightful Hilary Barry was definitely a highlight, as were drag queens CoCo Flash and Erika who celebrated diversity and inclusiveness in their wonderful flamboyant way.

"The inaugural Runway wearable arts competition was also a hit and we got to see some incredible creations in the fashion show."

It was also the first show under the watch of local farmer Mike Scurr, in his position of Upper Clutha A&P Society chairman.

There had been "a lot of stress" leading up to the show over whether it would go ahead or not due to the Covid alert levels, but holding the event this year was more important than ever, he said.

"The environmental pressures encroaching on both the country and the townships in New Zealand are huge and we can’t sort them out in isolation. We have to work together.

"An A&P show like this just gives a connection between town and country.

"We are probably 90% town here today and 10% country, but it has a country feel to it and that is fantastic," he said.

The next Wanaka A&P Show will be held on March 11-12, 2022.

