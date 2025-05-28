Late Feds leader Rural Hero of Year finalist

The late Chris Allen, with working dog Ace beside the irrigation lake he created on his farm near Ashburton, is a Rural Hero of the Year finalist in the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards. PHOTO: FEDERATED FARMERS

A Mid Canterbury farmer who died after a farm accident is in the running for major recognition at the Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

The late Federated Farmers leader Chris Allen is a finalist, along with Waikato-Hauraki-Coromandel Rural Support Trust co-founder Neil Bateup and Taranaki rescue helicopter fundraiser Ian Jury, for the Rural Hero of the Year award.

Mr Allen, 62, died after he was electrocuted while fixing a garage door last December.

His sheep and beef property in Ashburton Forks was one of several farms badly damaged in the floods which hit the region in 2021.

A Federated Farmers board member for eight years, he hosted then prime minister Jacinda Ardern at his property to show the damage and appeal for government support.

His balanced approach on environmental and water issues earned the respect of farmers and those with opposing views.

Mr Bateup became founding chairman of the NZ Rural Support Trust in 2017 and has given many hours supporting farmers and rural families facing hard times, while 85-year-old Mr Jury has collected batteries for recycling for 20 years in his fundraising for the rescue helicopter service.

The awards are part of the two-day PINZ Summit taking place at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre from June 24 to 25.

Another widely known central South Island farmer — Molesworth Station manager Jim Ward — is a finalist with senior AgResearch scientists Dr Robyn Dynes and David Wheeler for the Champion Award.

For nearly 20 years he has been on the Federated Farmers high-country committee and served the Wilding Pine Network New Zealand.

Often behind the scenes, he has worked for change, shaped policies and driven improvements for high-country farmers.

Since taking on the Molesworth farm manager role in 2001, he has faced many challenges to ensure the station remains economically viable.

For more than two decades he has balanced pastoral farming, conservation and recreation values under the scrutiny of the public eye.

Mr Wheeler has helped shape and improve the farm management tool Overseer, while Dr Dynes is a principal scientist and farmer engagement specialist at AgResearch focusing on farming systems between forage science and animal science.

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland said the awards celebrated primary leaders at a time when leadership was needed during an international tariff "tit-for-tat" sparking disruption and uncertainty in export markets.

PRIMARY INDUSTRIES NEW ZEALAND AWARD FINALISTS

• Emerging Leader Award:

Bridie Virbickas, Federated Farmers Bay of Plenty sharemilker chairwoman.

Imogen Brankin, Silver Fern Farms on-farm sustainability adviser.

Kazi Talaska, Onions NZ general manager.

Lucy Brown, The Whole Story agricultural sustainability coach.

• Champion Award:

David Wheeler, AgResearch senior scientist.

James (Jim) Ward, Molesworth Station manager.

Dr Robyn Dynes, AgResearch principal scientist and farmer engagement specialist.

• Team and Collaboration Award

nProve for Beef — online genetics tool, Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

Food system integrity team, AgResearch, led by Dr Gale Brightwell.

An open data-sharing ecosystem: Fonterra, Ballance, Ravensdown and LIC.

• Technology Innovation Award

TEO for Ovitage, the world’s most complete collagen.

FAR for Combine Workshops — increasing productivity on arable farms.

Alliance Group for Meat Eating Quality (MEQ) technology.

• Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award

Chia Sisters.

Kiwi Econet, Grant Lightfoot founder.

New Image International.

• Guardianship & Conservation/Kaitiakitanga Award

Pāua Dashboard — Pāua Industry Council.

The eDNA for water quality team led by Dr Adrian Cookson.

Pacificvet, co-founder Kent Deitemeyer.

• Rural Hero of the Year

Chris Allen (posthumous), farmer and Federated Farmers leader.

Neil Bateup, Rural Support Trust founder.

Ian Jury, Taranaki grassroots good sort.

•Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries NZ Award

Winner to be announced on the night.

