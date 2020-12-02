Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Pets have day at school

    By David Hill
    1. Farming
    2. Rural Events
    Campbell Copland and Whip take on the beam.
    Campbell Copland and Whip take on the beam.
    Charlotte Marshall gives Max a helping hand. PHOTOS: TONI WILLIAMS
    Charlotte Marshall gives Max a helping hand. PHOTOS: TONI WILLIAMS
    Ben Costello and Fly navigate the obstacle course.
    Ben Costello and Fly navigate the obstacle course.
    Twelve-year-old Raven got an outing with Danaka Hislop at the Rakaia School pet day. Raven is...
    Twelve-year-old Raven got an outing with Danaka Hislop at the Rakaia School pet day. Raven is owned by Danaka’s nana.
    2-year-old Lola, a cavoodle tsu shih tzu cross, owned by teacher Mrs Stapleton, with Diego Vidal...
    2-year-old Lola, a cavoodle tsu shih tzu cross, owned by teacher Mrs Stapleton, with Diego Vidal-Gomez and Maddie Kenner.
    Junior competitors (from left) Brooke, Maddison, Leo and Alonso get ready at the start of the...
    Junior competitors (from left) Brooke, Maddison, Leo and Alonso get ready at the start of the lamb feeding competition.
    3-year-old beagle Sam dresses for the occasion and a chance to hang with owner Charlie Marshall...
    3-year-old beagle Sam dresses for the occasion and a chance to hang with owner Charlie Marshall and friends Jack Gordon and Jordan Senibulu.

    A lamb drinking competition and a dog obstacle challenge to test dogs — and their owners — were a few of the attractions at the recent Rakaia School pet day.

    Eight junior pupils took part in the lamb drinking competition which started with competitors in a sitting position with a 250ml milk bottle placed on their heads.

    They then had to run about 20m to their respective lambs, or in some cases sheep, being held by parents. The well-fed lambs were the winners.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-farming.png