Pets have day at school

A lamb drinking competition and a dog obstacle challenge to test dogs — and their owners — were a few of the attractions at the recent Rakaia School pet day.

Eight junior pupils took part in the lamb drinking competition which started with competitors in a sitting position with a 250ml milk bottle placed on their heads.

They then had to run about 20m to their respective lambs, or in some cases sheep, being held by parents. The well-fed lambs were the winners.