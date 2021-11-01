Southern Field Days cancelled owing to Covid

Southern Field Days is the latest victim of Covid-19 related cancellations. PHOTO: VIDEOCOPTER

Southern Field Days is the latest victim of Covid-19 related cancellations in the South.

This morning, the organising committee issued a press release saying it had "come to the agonising decision" to cancel the event at Waimumu in Southland on February 9, 10 and 11 next year due to the ever-changing Covid environment.

"This is the first time in 40 years we have had to cancel our event.

"This decision was not made lightly. We felt that running a large event with visitors from around New Zealand would bring too much risk to our community and that it would be difficult to comply with Government regulations under the traffic light system if there were a sudden change in circumstances.

"We wanted to make this decision early to allow our community, exhibitors, volunteer groups and local businesses who are a huge part of our event to be able to plan ahead for other opportunities," the committee said.

It was planning to "be back and better than ever" on February 14, 15 and 16, 2024.

Other big events to be cancelled in the South owing to Covid include the Dunedin Santa Parade, the Queenstown Marathon and Alexandra's Blossom Festival.