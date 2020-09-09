$800,000 for conservation

Snow-capped mountains tower over the Wakatipu Basin. Photo: Chris Hoopmann

A dozen conservation groups in Otago and Southland have received nearly $800,000 in grants from the Department of Conservation’s (Doc) Community Fund.

They are among 116 groups throughout the country to benefit from a combined $5.44million from the fund.

Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage said it was designed to support "practical, on-the-ground projects" that encouraged people to get involved in conservation.

The Queenstown-based Whakatipu Wildlife Trust was one of the biggest winners, receiving $150,000 over three years towards the employment of its executive officer.

The trust, formed three years ago, is an umbrella organisation supporting 50 community trapping groups or projects in the Wakatipu Basin.

It is one of six "community conservation hubs" receiving a combined $900,000 that Ms Sage said brought together "like-minded people to supercharge conservation goals and outcomes in their region".

Whakatipu Wildlife Trust executive officer Leslie Van Gelder said it was "such good news" the trust was among the category’s first beneficiaries.

The Covid-19 pandemic was making fundraising increasingly difficult for conservation projects, and the funding gave the trust "some safety and security" over the next three years, Ms Van Gelder said.

The Hollyford Conservation Trust has received a $60,000 grant towards funding its project manager.

The trust works with Doc to restore native flora and fauna across 2400ha of the lower Hollyford Valley in Fiordland.

Another recipient was the Kea Conservation Trust, which has received $179,000 for a community engagement facilitator.

Doc Community Fund grants

in Otago and Southland