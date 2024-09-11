Business expands, opens southern site

Carrfields’ expanded business centre at Templeton used to be a Claas Harvest Centre when it distributed the brand. Photos: supplied

Ashburton-based family agribusiness group Carrfields is setting up a new site in Gore in Southland and expanding a Templeton branch in Canterbury.

The Templeton site was previously a Claas Harvest Centre when Carrfields distributed the brand and last year came under Landpower Group’s Australasian network.

Managing director Craig Carr said the sites would bring the company’s sales, service and parts teams with other business divisions, including seed and livestock, closer to more customers in Southland and Canterbury.

He said the company had a strong customer base in the regions and opening the sites would make their service more available to them.

Carrfields’ Gore site will be fitted out as a machinery distribution, sales, service and parts hub.

Carrfields managing director Craig Carr says new service sites in Templeton and Gore will bring the business closer to customers.

The branch would offer seed and chemical distribution services and international machinery brands with a service team providing quicker service by travelling to customers across Southland, Mr Carr said in a statement.

"Southland has been a strong customer base for our machinery division for years, with strong sales of our key machinery brands Horsch, MacDon and Novag. Putting down roots in Gore cements our commitment to the region and we look forward to opening this new site over the coming months," he said.

He said reopening the Templeton site as a Carrfields hub would further expand and complement its service, parts, seed and ag-chem operations based in Ashburton.

The Templeton site will provide the full range of brands offered by Carrfields and support an on-farm service team.

Carrfields’ machinery division distributes and services machines from manufacturers including Horsch, MacDon, Novag, Grange, Anderson and Coolamon and the recent addition of Krone in Canterbury.