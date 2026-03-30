Club celebrates 100 years of trials

The Waitahuna Collie Club celebrated its centennial trials last week. Si Leeds Sports Photography captured some of the action including local triallist Roger Tweed (top right) competing in the yarding, and Jan Tairua, of South Otago, waiting for her turn on the huntaway course.

Results. —

Long head: E Herbert (Charlie) 97 1, J Tweed (Glen) 95.5 2, L Hamilton (Card) 95 3, B Dickison (Dan) 94.5 4, R Tweed (Kane) 94 5. Intermediate and maiden: J Tweed (Glen).

Short head and yard: L Bain (Stan) 98.5 1, R Tweed (Kane) 98.25 2, E Herbert (Heidi) 98 3, P Flower (Hurricane) 97.5 4, S Tweed (Demon) 97 5. Intermediate: P Flower (Hurricane). Maiden: S O’Boyle (Sky) 92.

Zig zag hunt: D Stolten (Jess) 97 1, S Dalzell (Greta) 96.5 2, L Park (Base) 96 3, M Lucas (Chook) 95.5 3, R Sellars (Blake) 95.25 5. Intermediate and maiden: D Stolten (Jess).

Straight hunt: J Foote (Rip) 97.5 1, L Bain (Pulse) 96.5 2, S Tweed (Fault) 96 3, D Parker (Tom) 95 4, R Tweed (Brin) 94. Intermediate and maiden: J Foote (Rip).