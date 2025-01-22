Day new director

Alliance Group has appointed Chris Day as it new independent director to its board.

Mr Day currently sits on the boards of Datacom and the Institute of Directors. He has previously been interim chief executive of New Zealand Green Investment Finance and a director of Christchurch City Holdings and Centreport.

Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne said Mr Day would bring valuable expertise to the board and be chairman of Alliance’s audit and risk and capital committees.

He replaces Simon Robertson, who will step down from the board at the end of March.