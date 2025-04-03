One critical as 'serious medical event' closes Dunedin supermarket

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A central Dunedin supermarket has been closed for the day after a person suffered a "serious medical event" this afternoon.
Members of the public were being turned away from Woolworths in Cumberland St this afternoon as emergency services converged on the store.
A Hate Hone St John spokeswoman said one patient "in a critical condition" was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
Hato Hone St John was notified of a medical incident in the supermarket at 1.26pm.
A Woolworths New Zealand spokesman said the store had been closed because of a "serious medical event".
A sign on the door said the store was closed for the rest of the day.
A police spokeswoman said police were in attendance to help with crowd control.