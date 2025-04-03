Thursday, 3 April 2025

One critical as 'serious medical event' closes Dunedin supermarket

    By Mark John
    Emergency services at Dunedin central Woolworths. Photo: Supplied
    A central Dunedin supermarket has been closed for the day after a person suffered a "serious medical event" this afternoon.

    Members of the public were being turned away from Woolworths in Cumberland St this afternoon as emergency services converged on the store.

    A Hate Hone St John spokeswoman said one patient "in a critical condition" was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    Photo: Mark John
    Hato Hone St John was notified of a medical incident in the supermarket at 1.26pm.

    A Woolworths New Zealand spokesman said the store had been closed because of a "serious medical event".

    A sign on the door said the store was closed for the rest of the day.

    A police spokeswoman said police were in attendance to help with crowd control.

     

     

     

