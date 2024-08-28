Dondertman in deputy rural support role

Mid Canterbury Rural Support Trust chairman Josh Dondertman has been appointed deputy chair of the national body.

It follows the announcement recently of national chair Neil Bateup stepping down from his role at the end of the month.

He had been in the role since its inception in 2017, but will continue as a trustee of the national body.

Michelle Ruddell, of Northland, will take over the chair from September 1.

Mr Dondertman, who runs a dairy farming business in Mid Canterbury with his wife Rebecca, will remain at the helm of the district’s body which had a succession plan in place.

He said he was proud to be appointed to the national role and keen to help the regions build capacity.

"I’m really passionate to continue the work that has been done with national council," he said.

"There’s increasing awareness of the Rural Support Trusts and its services within rural communities and in particular the one-on-one support provided to farmers and growers experiencing tough times."

Despite the Reserve Bank dropping official cash rates from 5.50%to 5.25% recently, farmers were still cautious in the community, and waiting, he said.

"That doesn’t mean any extra money in the community. There is not going to be any great spend," he said.

"I really think we are in a holding pattern ... if we don’t have a good spring there could be a few challenges there."

Mr Dondertman said support trust were the only organisation talking with farmers and growers face to face at the kitchen table.

"But we also have a wider role in helping others within our rural communities to strengthen connections and ensure other support networks are linked in.

"Our national role is providing a framework for regional trusts to best serve their communities, keeping communication lines and information flowing,” he said.

Mr Dondertman said he wanted to continue the work to help regions build capacity and streamline some administration work to reduce pressure.

He also wanted to "continue to network like there’s no tomorrow".

Mr Dondertman has worked alongside Ms Ruddell on the national council for the past 12 months.

Ms Ruddell, a dairy farmer with her husband Troy, in Whangarei, has been involved with Northland Rural Support Trust since 2021.

