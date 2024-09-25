Habitat work to help endangered skink

Indie Buckley and Layne Little, from Swannanoa School, work at a planting day to restore skink habitat at Eyrewell Dairy, a Pāmu farm. PHOTOS: PĀMU

Canterbury school children got their hands dirty for a good cause at Pāmu’s Eyrewell Dairy farm recently — to help protect an endangered lizard.

More than 60 pupils from West Eyreton and Swannanoa Schools came out for the sixth year of planting out habitat for the threatened Canterbury grass skink.

In 2015, Pāmu found the species of skink in a corner of the farm, as well as McCann’s skink.

The state-owned farming company made the call to restore the site over time with more rock piles and native plantings to slowly create a better habitat for the skink and other wildlife.

Upper South Island business manager Brendon Stent said Pāmu had worked the past seven years with ecological consultants, conservation volunteers and West Eyreton, Cust, Swannanoa and Oxford Area schools on a plan to plant several thousand native vines, tussock grasses and small trees for the skinks.

"At Pāmu, our farm teams are supported to enhance natural ecosystems and, in many cases, safeguard them through covenants including QEII.

"This is one way we demonstrate our commitment to sustainable practices and to preserving our natural heritage for future generations."

Mr Stent said the open day educated pupils about pest control and biodiversity with the latest intake planting 100 more native seedlings.

Pāmu Upper South Island business manager Brendon Stent (left) and Eyrewell farm manager Mahraaz Hussein were at the planting day.

"They had a fantastic day learning about biodiversity from the Bug Man Ruud Kleinpaste, lizard specialists from Ecan [Environment Canterbury] and the Waimakariri District Council and pollination experts from Plant and Food Research."

West Eyreton School’s "Seeds of Learning" programme has pupils participating in several planting or conservation days each year as part of showing guardianship of the land.

Teacher Julie Planner said the project was a wonderful way for them to collaborate and volunteer within the community.

"Our West Eyreton Wai-a-raki Challenge is based upon developing leadership skills, physical endeavour and widening our students’ world while exploring and volunteering within our local area."

The dairy farm is near the Eyrewell Scientific Reserve, a protected 2.3ha remnant of kanuka forest managed by the Department of Conservation.

The area is known to be a habitat for McCann’s skink, the exotic golden bell frog and the critically endangered ground beetle — only 10 beetles were found in the last survey.

Canterbury grass skinks prefer dry open spaces to bask in, with hiding spaces from predators and some damp areas.

The critically threatened kōwaro, a mudfish found only in Canterbury has been discovered at a Craigmore Sustainables farm near Timaru.

Bug Man Ruud Kleinpaste shared his knowledge during the day.

The freshwater fish was confirmed after visits to the Somerset dairy farm by Doc staff in April.

Mudfish were found living in the farm’s irrigation spring. The Doc team netted 72 of them ranging in length from 77mm to nearly 150mm.

Somerset business manager Alex Pattullo said the discovery followed the completion of a large waterway restoration project over the past two years.

"We have replaced the old diesel irrigation pump with a new electric pump to reduce risk of any chemical leaching or contamination and fenced the site to stock-proof it.

"In addition, more than 2760 native plants consisting of dry woodland shrubs and trees as well as flax and reed plants have been planted at the water edge."

He said a regenerating native bush block around the site would provide shade, shelter and food for native and endangered species.

The water was found to have excellent clarity, probably because it was spring-fed and mostly free of stock.

