Learning the art of the shepherd

Hands-on demonstrations on the health and welfare of sheep will feature at the Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders Association open day. PHOTO SUPPLIED

Lifestyle block farmers, owners of small flocks or those starting out are encouraged to attend the open day for the Black and Coloured Sheep Breeders Association Mid Canterbury branch.

It is themed "health and welfare for sheep" and will be held at 155 Burnham Rd, Burnham, on February 21 from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is by gold coin and refreshments will be available.

Event promoter Georgie Fairless said information would be targeted at an autumn clean-up and include hands-on demonstrations.

Among the topics would be checking teeth, foot trimming, crutching, tupping (rams out for breeding), drenching, treatments for flystrike/louse infections, other health issues and how to throw a sheep.

"We have experienced farmers in our membership with a wealth of knowledge to share," she said.

"Lifestyle block farmers, owners of small flocks and anyone starting out are most welcome to come, watch and learn."

The national association was founded in 1976 and now has 12 branches throughout New Zealand.

Its members range from small-block owners to those with large commercial flocks, with some producing wool for their own handcrafts such as spinning, felting and weaving, or to sell to crafts people.

Others are involved in commercial production of natural coloured wool products, or breed for high quality sheepskins.

For more information on black and coloured sheep check out www.colouredsheep.org.nz