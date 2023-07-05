A little investment can go a long way

Almost two months into my provincial presidency role here in North Otago I’m starting to see some common battles we have across a range of organisations we deal with.

When dealing with council, both regional and district, it seems while many councillors agree with what we see as the sensible path forward, it is often those staff behind the scene who do not see the issues, often having a somewhat idealised idea of what farming should be.

I do not say this to in any way diminish their work or their ideals, but in fact to challenge us as farmers to see a way to assist with educating them.

While I am very aware there will always be those with axes to grind on the council’s staff, the majority do have good intentions. Often they themselves are hamstrung by regulations and procedures that are difficult to interpret practically. In many cases in order to get a permit the paperwork needs to go through the hands of a number of different bodies slowing everything down immeasurably.

The result is extremely frustrated farmers and staff who feel harassed and put upon without clear instructions on what they should be doing. No-one is winning, and it only further serves to deepen the divide between the two parties, building resentment.

The secret to happiness in our work lives is a sense of autonomy, a feeling that you can control your work experience. In the present situation neither party has that. Farmers are frustrated that they can not get on and farm on land they have worked extremely hard to own and pour their hearts in to daily. The staff feel frustrated that they receive an application with no clear, quick path to process, little understanding of the practicalities and are aware the farmers are looking for a quick result.

Now the challenge stands: how do we help to change this? The bigger issues of the inner workings themselves are hard to fix, but what we as farmers can do is build connections. Find out who the local team are and invite them out to experience your farm. Show them all you do and how you look after our landscapes. Introduce them to your families, make them feel a part of what you are doing for the future of our children and theirs. Invite them to come out more often. It’s amazing how quickly hearts and minds can be won with a little investment in people and their understanding of our world.

We are so lucky to live and work where we do, let’s inspire them to feel the same passion for New Zealand agriculture as we do.