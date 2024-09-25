Proud to support our farmers for 125 years

This month, Federated Farmers celebrates a significant milestone in our organisation’s history, marking 125 years of proudly standing up for farming families.

Bringing together different farming groups into one strong and united voice is no mean feat at the best of times – so to have done it consistently for 125 years is something we are incredibly proud of.

For those of you unfamiliar with our organisation’s history, the first Farmers’ Union branch was formed in Kaitaia on September 18, 1899, by Northland dairy farmer Thomas Portland Smith.

They then made their way down the country recruiting members, saving the best for last. We have had a proud and strong presence in Southland ever since.

Those early farmers knew that our rural communities would be stronger when we stand together and support each other, and that’s something that’s been playing on my mind a lot over the past few weeks of challenging weather conditions.

I know it has been incredibly tough, but I have also loved seeing how our community has come together to support each other – even when faced with relentless rain and, at times, unfair media criticism.

Please continue to look after yourselves, check in on our mates and neighbours, and take opportunities to get off farm, even if it is only for a couple of hours.

FEDERATED FARMERS TIMELINE

1922 — Meat Export Control Act initiated by NZ Farmers’ Union president Sir William Polson so a fair share of export meat profits would go to farmers.

1925 — Women’s Division of the NZ Farmers’ Union founded by Florence Polson, Sir William’s wife, is now Rural Women NZ.

1969 — The first Fieldays was the idea of John Kneebone, later a Federated Farmers president.

1977 — Farming leaders work with government to establish the QEII National Trust to protect more than 180,000ha of special natural areas on farms.

2003 — Federated Farmers led the charge against the Labour Government’s "Fart Tax".

2005 — Pushes back on a government proposal for mandated access across farmland to rivers and lakes.

2019 — Helps stop the government bringing in a capital gains tax.

2024 — Secures an independent inquiry into rural banking issues to make sure farming families get a fair deal.