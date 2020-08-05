Nominations open for Fonterra board

Photo: ODT files

Nominations are open for the Fonterra board of directors’ election.

John Monaghan and Brent Goldsack are retiring by rotation.

Mr Monaghan is retiring from the board, while Mr Goldsack has confirmed that he will be standing for re-election.

The Independent Assessment Process will be run first with a nomination period of July 31 to August 14.

The independently assessed candidates will be assessed by an independent selection panel comprising Tony Carter (chairman of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, TR Group and Datacom Group), Joan Withers (chairwoman of The Warehouse Group) and Rob Campbell (chairman of Skycity Entertainment Group, Summerset, Tourism Holdings and WEL Networks).

Their role is to shortlist and recommend the best candidates to Fonterra’s shareholders.

The independent nomination process candidates will be announced on September 14 and the non-assessment process, where farmers can put themselves forward as a candidate for the board outside the independent assessment process, will follow with the nomination period running from September 14 to 24.

All farmer director candidates will be confirmed on September 25.