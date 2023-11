PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The series Outstanding Outhouses features images of striking structures on southern farms. This week’s image is a sod cottage built in Lovells Flat, South Otago in 1862.

The cottage, which was restored in 1970, has been used as a home, store, bar, a school room, Sunday school classroom, a bakehouse and an overnight stop for itinerant traders, rabbiters, farm labourers and swaggies.