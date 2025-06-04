Car flips after coming to grief on gravel

A driver found himself crawling out of his flipped car after hitting some loose gravel on a rural Dunedin road.

Emergency services were called to Leith Valley Rd at about 8.20am yesterday to a vehicle lying its roof, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The 34-year-old male driver had come to grief when he pulled to the side to make room for another vehicle.

As he did so, his vehicle slid on some loose gravel and careened into the culvert on the side of the road.

The car rode up the bank and flipped backwards, landing on the roof.

The man managed to get out of his car and was uninjured.

His vehicle was towed from the scene, Sgt Lee said.

