Pastoral support benefits young employees

Gathering to discuss wrap-around pastoral support at Harris Farms are (from left) Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black, Harris Farms general manager Nick Tobin, operations co-ordinator Bridget Galbraith, MTFJ youths Laura Clyma and Horton McKay and MTFJ youth connector Anna Scott. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A North Canterbury processing plant is extending its successful pastoral support model to benefit Hurunui’s young people.

Harris Farms general manager Nick Tobin said the business’ rapid expansion about 10 years ago had established a need for additional workers from further afield, including Samoa, Fiji and the Philippines.

"We set up a system of pastoral support to help our migrants successfully integrate."

The Hurunui Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme lead Chris Sutherland saw the potential for MTFJ placements to benefit from the support system.

"The more young people we can attract the better," Mr Tobin said.

"We encouraged Chris to visit us and have a discussion."

Laura Clyma, 24, of Hawarden, was placed at Harris Farms three months ago, working in the packing room.

Her success paved the way for Horton McKay, 18, of Amberley, to start a month ago.

"Moving into an affordable rental in the township, it’s a secure way for a young person to start out independently," Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said.

"The support from the MTFJ programme, which is a crucial part of helping our young people, alongside Harris Farms pastoral support, offers wrap-around support for young people transitioning into the workplace.

"They’re setting up their own living space, with the security of having other staff members living not far away," Mr Tobin said.

"It’s providing support with a high level of accountability, and they know we’re here if they have any questions."

Operating from its factory in Domett, the business has its own processing plant, about 1000ha of sheep and beef farms, and both wholesale and retail components.

It employs around 60 staff.

Last month the business won the Foodstuffs South Island Fresh Partnership Award for 2024 in recognition of its achievement distributing directly to Foodstuffs South Island stores.

"The company’s success provides opportunities for young people wanting to take that first step into a career," Mr Tobin said.

"There’s plenty of scope in the business to try different things. We want to give young people the opportunities — if we see potential, we will make it work."

Mr McKay started his first day in the yards, but quickly realised his strengths lay in a different direction.

After a discussion with operations co-ordinator Bridget Galbraith, he moved to the boning room, with the opportunity to start a butcher’s apprenticeship.

He and Ms Clyma agreed the opportunity to be able to work within the district was a big win, Mr McKay said.

"This is my first full-time position."

Ms Clyma said she relished being close to family, and being exposed to all sides of the business.

The Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs Community Employment Programme is a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand and the Ministry of Social Development and has a strong focus on getting young people into sustainable employment.