Polytech trialling wool programme

Campaign for Wool NZ general manager Kara Biggs is set to roll out the new tertiary study pilot programme Wool Dynamics at architecture and product design schools including Otago Polytechnic. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Polytechnic is trialling a new programme supporting students to imagine innovative ways to progress the strong wool industry.

Campaign for Wool NZ general manager Kara Biggs said the not-for-profit wool education, promotion and advocacy group developed the new tertiary study pilot programme Wool Dynamics.

The programme supports architecture and product design students to "bring their own innovative ideas to the wool industry, fuelling real growth through architecture, product design and other vocation-specific programmes," Mrs Biggs said.

About 15 Otago Polytechnic product design students would take the course in semester two.

Up to six Otago Polytechnic architecture students could elect to take the course in semester two.

The product design students would be given access to a wool library to make products.

Architecture students would be given samples of finished wool products, such as acoustic panels, carpet and insulation to include in their designs.

"We are super excited to have Otago Polytechnic on board. We need schools who are genuinely interested in wool."

Information from the pilot programme would shape the roll-out of the programme across New Zealand next year, she said.

The programme was a huge step forward for wool, she said.

"We’re answering the call of wool growers, who need consumers to better understand wool’s performance properties, as well as educators, who want pathways for learners passionate about the fibre, and our students, who value sustainable systems so highly when designing for the buildings, structures, products and textiles of the future."

The other tertiary institutes involved in the pilot were Ara Institute, Auckland University of Technology, Massey University and Victoria University.

Students and academics could log in to an online education portal to view presentations, lecture material, research and case studies.

The programme provides a clear road map for students keen to be part of the wool renaissance, make a positive impact on the planet and create using wool.

"We’re working really hard to serve our strong wool community, create opportunities and allow the next generation to imagine, innovate and make real progress for our strong wool sector.

"We feel certain that it’s the next step in ensuring a truly exciting, productive and prosperous future for wool."

AUT Prof Frances Joseph, of The School of Future Environments, was a co-developer of the programme.

"Wool is such a wonderful material, and here in New Zealand we grow the best wool in the world.

"Introducing architecture and product design students to the magical properties and potential of wool will really help continue the innovation trajectory for the wool industry."

Prof Joseph believed wool could play a role in reinvigorating local manufacturing and squeeze out cheaper imported building products.

"Architects are only limited by the materials available to them. But there’s a lot of new technology coming on to the market that utilises the inherent properties of wool. I’d love to see New Zealand not only producing the best wool in the world, but manufacturing and using products made from the best wool in the world."

