Vote to fill Alliance Group board vacancies to start

Director potential ... Matt Iremonger with wife Katy is general manager of Willesden Farm on Banks Peninsula. He is among candidates standing for two seats on the Alliance Group board.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Farmer shareholders will start voting next week for three candidates to fill two vacancies on the board of meat processor Alliance Group.

Vying for the two seats are Canterbury farmer Matt Iremonger, Gray Baldwin, of Putāruru in South Waikato, and Cameron Black, of Riverton in Southland.

Mr Iremonger is general manager of the Willesden Farms group’s pastoral farms on Banks Peninsula and in central Canterbury and a Nuffield Scholarship holder in 2022.

The vacancies are a result of former chairman and Canterbury farmer Murray Taggart retiring from the board in April, while farmer-director Jason Miller is retiring by rotation and will not be standing for re-election.

Last month Alliance confirmed its Smithfield plant in Timaru would close with the loss of 600 jobs.

A capital-raising programme is seeking between $100million and $150m initially from cash-strapped shareholders or other investors, as well as cost savings, business changes and sales of surplus assets.

This follows a loss before tax of $97.9m for the year ending September 2023 from weakening global markets, lower livestock volumes from changing land use and inflationary pressures.

Voter packs for the internet and postal election will be sent to shareholders on November 13 with the result announced at the annual meeting in Gore on December 18.