Young helping hands

Henrietta Maxwell, Grace Pugh, Marlin Leuthold-Roiri helping plant a wetland and stream area as part of the Birdsong project. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was hands on for a group of young students at the Scargill Domain recently, helping create a place "for the birds to come".

Greta valley School children helped plant a wetland and stream area — part of The Birdsong Project.

Under the guidance of Hurunui District Council’s water and land co ordinator, Rima Herber, each plant was carefully placed by pairs of children, using weed mats, plant guards and mulch to protect against the elements.

Year five pupil Gus Teutenberg said it was really cool learning about the different plants and ways to plant them, so they survive.

"I hope we get a lot more native birds and lizards, and keep those possums and rabbits away," he said.

Scargill resident Jo Loe has been heavily involved in arranging planting days and resources, and said it was great having the younger generation making their mark on a local conservation project.

"The children have been learning about our native trees and birds which is fantastic, and are excited to be part of creating a legacy in our community."

A community planting day followed, which completed the planting of 300 mixed natives on the eastern side of the stream.

The aim is to get more than 2000 plants in the ground this season.