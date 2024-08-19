Dog trial community in shock over death

New Zealand sheep dog trial captain Neil Evans in November, 2023. File photo: Tim Cronshaw

New Zealand sheep dog trial captain Neil Evans will be remembered by fellow competitors for his generosity in always being free with advice to newcomers to the sport.

The close-knit dog trial community is still reeling over the loss of the veteran whistler, who died in an ATV accident on the family farm at North Canterbury’s Omihi late last month.

Mr Evans was widely known for his twin passions of working with dogs on the farm and in the competitive arena.

His heading dog, Tess, was among his favourites after she built a strong record of two national and several island titles.

He took her to Ashburton last November as captain of the victorious New Zealand team in the two-test series against Australia.

The team, who included fellow Omihi club member Ian Stevenson, Southland’s Brian Dickison and Waikato’s Leo Jecentho, were determined to reverse a loss to the Australians the year before.

With Mr Evans leading the way, they amassed 311.25 points compared to Australia’s 245.75 points by the end of the first day and held on strongly in the second test to reclaim the Wayleggo Cup.

Afterwards, he confided he was just about brought to tears when they were greeted back at the hotel by supporters, as so many people, including past New Zealand captains, had contributed in the build-up to the success.

He first started trialling at the age of 18 on family’s sheep and cropping farm near Rangiora.

Neighbour Henry Eder, a well-known stockman, took him under his wing and gave him a well-bred heading pup.

This act of generosity was never forgotten and from then he took the approach of paying it forward with anyone showing even a remote interest.

The mentor to many, he often gave away pups and freely offered advice.

Young trialists would be invited to come out to Seaview for training and, for the past two years, he helped out with the Growing Future Farmers programme.

A word of advice he liked to give "young ones" was to watch top trialists at work, who could "show as much eye as the dog does".

"If you’re not watching the sheep, you’re always a split second behind. You can learn a lot by just watching the body language of sheep even in the sheep yards."

Mr Evans was with the Omihi Collie Club since he and wife Marg moved to Seaview in the late 1980s.

The tiny club with a 15-strong membership achieved a feat unlikely to be matched when last season Mr Evans made two finals and Mr Stevenson and Ferg McLean also made the final cut at the national championships in South Otago.

Not one to boast, Mr Evans played down his role, deflecting praise, as usual, to his colleagues.

Mr Stevenson said this was typical of the man, whom he had known almost since birth.

"Neil’s a great mate who was only too happy to share his knowledge on many subjects, whether it be talking to rugby players after a game, sheep and beef farming or his great passion — the art of training a heading dog or huntaway to the highest level of its ability to work with its trainer."

He said any youngster, or even an older person, showing natural ability, commitment and enthusiasm would have benefited from his knowledge and tips.

The New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association paid tribute to Mr Evans in a statement.

"Neil was well respected and extremely successful dog triallist and good friend of so many in our sport," it said.