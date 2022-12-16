Middlemarch mural features mountain ranges and merino sheep

Standing before her work-in-progress mural on the side of the Middlemarch Museum yesterday is artist Jemima Pedro. She had been working on the project for over two weeks, but was ‘‘at the whims of the weather’’, she said.

The museum showcases the social history of the local farming community. To help her, museum staff had put a fresh coat of paint on and waterblasted the wall, making for a great painting surface.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

However, the roughcast exterior was ‘‘very thirsty’’ and took about three times more paint than a smoother wall.

The Dunedin-based artist had been painting all her life, but the museum was one of the largest murals she had ever done. It depicted aspects from around the environment, such as the merino sheep and the Rock and Pillar Range, she said.

The project was organised by the Strath Taieri Historical Society with supplies donated by sponsors.