Motivated Smail top trainee

Simone Smail

Since growing up a townie in Invercargill, Simone Smail has come a long way in the dairy industry, to the extent of being crowned the Southland-Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year.

A passion for animals led her to the industry, after studying as a veterinary nurse and a large animal technician.

``It's where I found out I had a love of cows,'' she said.

Miss Smail, who is employed as a herd manager for sharemilkers Steve and Tracy Henderson, is involved in all day-to-day tasks on the 300ha farm at Awarua.

The property runs 780 cows, which are wintered on-farm and at a neighbouring support block.

She is in her third season in dairying, working for the Hendersons, and hopes to progress in the industry, moving in to a second-in-charge position and then to a manger's role.

Off farm, Miss Smail was continuously upskilling, and had studied general skills with Taratahi. She had completed both milk quality and livestock husbandry courses and was working towards primary ITO level 4.

``I'm one for doing any type of training I can,'' she said.

As well as training she was also involved in discussion groups.

One of her major credits was her passion for animal health, she said.

``I have a thing for remembering cows pretty well.''

Miss Smail had entered the Southland-Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year twice before, the first time only six months in to her career.

``It's a really good stepping stone,'' she said.

She put winning this year's award down to entering before, and taking something out of the judging process both times.

It showed her what areas she needed to focus on to improve herself, and helped her to identify what her next step would be and what else she could be doing, she said.

Her advice to anyone else looking at entering the awards?

``Just go for it.''