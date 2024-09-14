Obituary: a dogged and dedicated mentor

John Chittock and his dogs on Jeff Farm. Photos: Image Photography JOHN CHITTOCK

Farmer

A southern farmer, dog triallist and rugby player is remembered as a man with a plan who was dedicated to improving the land and training the next generation.

John "Spook" Chittock (66) managed the more than 2400ha sheep, beef and deer property Jeff Farm on the road between Clinton and Mataura for 22 years.

The farm was gifted to the Salvation Army in the 1950s, and is used to train cadets.

His tenure as manager was the longest in the history of Jeff Farm. He and his wife Liz retired to Galloway, near Alexandra, last year.

Former Jeff Farm board chairman Bruce Robertson, of Wyndham, said the property was underperforming before the Chittocks arrived in 2001.

The couple had the "inspiration, drive and passion" needed to improve the farm and the performance of the livestock.

"Where it came from to where it ended up was absolutely fantastic," Mr Robertson said.

During their tenure, they increased peak stock units to about 30,000 — 12,000 ewes, about 3500 hoggets, 400 beef cows and 550 hinds — and it was performing in the top 5% of hill country farms in New Zealand, he said.

They won many southern ewe hogget competitions, were finalists in the 2022 Ballance Southland Farm Environment Awards and featured on television series Country Calendar twice.

Mr Chittock was always bringing ideas to the board on ways to improve the farm.

"John was a great planner and a great dreamer and he could make those dreams happen. He was a hands-on practical man."

He had a gift for judging stock and, when buying livestock, he would share his selection process with cadets. His expectations of the cadets were realistic, but he expected them to try their best, Mr Robertson said.

Former cadet Tain Laing, of Gore, said he would be forever grateful for the privilege of being taught by Mr Chittock, whom he described as a "great mentor". He said Mr Chittock was humble, always looking for opportunities to learn and fond of sharing a joke.

Growing up on the Chittock family’s sheep and cropping farm Rosemerryn, in Kelso, West Otago, Mr Chittock showed a mischievous streak, a competitive nature — he excelled at rugby and athletics — and a love of farming, his youngest sibling Kerry said.

At 10, John convinced his father Charlie to let him buy 10 sheep, which he crutched and checked the feet of.

"The only thing he didn’t do was brush their teeth. He couldn’t wait for them to lamb and would often get up in the middle of the night and check on them," his brother said.

Mr Chittock was a high achiever, a hard taskmaster and his idol, his brother said.

Mr Chittock was shepherding when he met Liz in Wānaka in 1979. They got married in 1982, creating a "formidable team".

A talented rugby player, Mr Chittock made the Otago Boys’ High School First XV in year 10.

His other rugby achievements in Otago included playing for Upper Clutha while working in the high country in Wānaka and playing for Vincent, Otago Country and Otago Under-23s.

His rugby career further south included playing rugby for Waikaka, Eastern, Southland Country and Southland. He played 30 games for Southland in the midfield between 1982 and 1985.

The 23 points he scored for Southland included opening with a drop goal on debut in the game against Otago at Carisbrook. He played against England at Rugby Park in Invercargill, which the visitors won 15-9.

His time coaching at Waikaka Rugby Club between 1996 and 2002 included winning the Galbraith Shield in 1998.

Friend and farmer James Kenny, of Lawrence, was coached by Mr Chittock at Waikaka.

"John’s ability to connect with that younger generation is what made him a great coach, boss and mentor. He had that genuine want to see young people succeed and grow," Mr Kenny said.

He once farmed near Jeff Farm in Kaiwera and treasured Mr Chittock’s support.

"John was always there for advice if I ever needed it ... he’d always make a comment like ‘your stock is looking good’ or ‘you’ve got a bit of grass saved up’ — to me, that was his way of saying, good on you boy."

Mr Chittock’s friend Alan Byrne, of Gore, said he helped John on his tailing run across farms in Southland and Otago and said he was a "meticulous" operator.

John Chittock and his dogs (from left) Murphy,Trump and Max on Jeff Farm in Kaiwera.

"That’s one thing about Spook, he was very, very fussy."

Mr Chittock was the first person to use a mobile sheep conveyor in Southland and Otago. He and his team tailed about 100,000 lambs in the South.

He was a planner, and his team joked about him having a set of unspoken rules:

1. Always remember your knife.

2. Never forget the 24-pack when it is your turn.

3. Scrim selection is made by the scrim boss.

4. Scrim boss is responsible until the mob is penned.

5. The cockie’s lambs are always the best you’ve tailed so far.

6. Never forget the pin and the tyres on the Prattley.

7. Always say yes to Lizzy’s lunches.

8. Always support the local pub by calling in for one on the way home.

9. Work hard, but play harder.

Dog triallist Lloyd Smith, of Palmerston, said Mr Chittock was a successful dog triallist, placing at six Island and New Zealand Championships.

He was a very competent and highly respected judge, adjudicating at the South Island Championships in St Bathans and the New Zealand Championships in Oxford.

Mr Smith was inspired to write a poem after he saw Mr Chittock cursing about the challenge of working in muddy conditions on Jeff Farm.

He wrote Cheer up John and sent it to Jeff Farm with a batch of the subject’s favourite biscuits.

Living in the South certainly has its moments

While it has its supporters, there are also opponents

The cold and the wet strikes every achiever

Causing depression and eventually mud fever

but enclosed is a cure when taken with gin

Will lift up your spirits and make you smile again.

Mr Chittock loved meeting new people and he was a great communicator, often saying "let’s have a smidgen" when he was offering a drink, Mr Smith said.

Mr Chittock’s youngest daughter Kirstin Chittock, of Gore, said her father called a spade a spade and had a knack of identifying potential in young people.

Daughter Barb Chittock, of Alexandra, said her father was hard on her and her two sisters to drum in his "simple and effective values".

"His love language of quality time and acts of service always confirmed his love for us."

There was standing room only at his funeral as hundreds of people packed the hall at The Terrace Primary School in Alexandra.

His three grandsons were speakers at the funeral.

He died last month, and is survived by his wife Liz, daughter Kirstin, daughter Becks Johnson and son-in-law Richard Johnson, daughter Barb Chittock and her fiance Mike Marek and grandchildren Charlie, Max, Isaiah and Kobe. — Shawn McAvinue