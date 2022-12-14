Word on the street

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Reporter Shawn McAvinue asks people in Dunedin what protein and produce grown in Otago and Southland they are most looking forward to eating this Christmas?
Bill Lawrence, of Brisbane, Australia. Retired ... "The lamb is pretty good. I’d roast and serve it with all the trimmings — roast potato, pumpkin, carrots, parsnip and peas — the whole nine yards, with lots of mint sauce."
Sharon White, of Dunedin. Retired ... "Strawberries, new potatoes, carrots and asparagus — all the fresh stuff."
Trish Fordyce, of Auckland. Forestry adviser ... "A venison backstrap, wild or farmed, seared and served with potatoes — I can’t go beyond potatoes, cooked any way."
Carleigh Weixl, of Saskatchewan in Canada. Job seeker on a working holiday visa in Dunedin ... "Peaches from Central Otago — I do love fresh peaches."
Jamie Young, of Dunedin. Reel hand ... "I’m not a big ham person so a bit of roast mutton and mint sauce."
Jordan Hannon (17), of Taieri Mouth. Pupil ... "A steak, cooked medium rare, served with fries and a salad."