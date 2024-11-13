Some rural councils struggling to recruit

Gore District Council people and culture manager Nicky Cooper said recruitment had not been as difficult as in previous years. Photo: ODT files

Some rural councils in the South do more than provide a pay packet to get employees on the books. Others, though, believe the peace and quiet actually attracts people to the smaller towns.

Gore District Council people and culture manager Nicky Cooper said recruitment had not been as difficult as in previous years.

"We have had several staff arrive from the North Island looking for a more balanced and affordable lifestyle."

The council did offer 30 days’ sick leave instead of the standard 20 days, helped with relocation costs, had a 4% contribution for employee KiwiSaver and retail discounts for stores around the town.

Recently the Mackenzie District Council advertised for two planners, offering not only a decent financial compensation but also special leave, a collective weekly fruit basket and some other enticements.

When contacted, a Mackenzie District Council spokeswoman said it was challenging to recruit employees for a rural council.

"This can be due to housing shortages, unavailability of work for spouses, schooling issues for children, alongside the lack of candidates with appropriate skills and experience within the district," she said.

"For some the lifestyle and location is attractive. However, others prefer the city environment, and this is not only the case for the employee, but for the spouse and their whānau as well."