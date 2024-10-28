Trio to vie for two spots on Alliance board

Three candidate nominations — who include Southland’s Cameron Black — have been received for the two vacancies in Alliance Group’s upcoming director election.

Former chairman Murray Taggart, of Cust, retired from the board in April after a decade in the role. He served on the board from 2002 until 2007 and was elected again as a supplier representative in 2010.

Current farmer-director Jason Miller, of Southdown in Southland, is not seeking re-election. He was first elected to the board in 2007 but was unsuccessful in retaining his position in 2013, and was then re-elected in 2015.

Mr Black, of Riverton, Gray Baldwin (Putāruru) and Matt Iremonger (Tai Tapu) are seeking election. Voting opens on November 13 and the election result will be announced at the annual meeting of shareholders in Gore on December 18.

It has been a difficult year for the co-operative, which announced a $97.9 million pre-tax loss last year — this year’s result will be announced in November — and then recently confirmed the closure of its Smithfield plant in Timaru, affecting 600 staff.

