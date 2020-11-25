Spate of copper wire thefts from Canterbury building sites

Photo: Getty Images

Copper wiring is being targeted by thieves on construction sites in Canterbury.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said over show weekend several metres of copper electricity wiring was taken from 16 properties in the Selwyn district.

The houses targeted were on Ridgeway Ave, Wittington Drive and Chesney Drive.

Harker said police believe the incidents are linked and were likely carried out by one person.

He said copper wiring was also stolen in a number of similar burglaries last year.

"It [copper wiring] has a monetary value," he said.

"The value of the wire itself is not overly large."

Harker estimated the resale value of the wire stolen from each property to be about $50, but said it costs much more to have it installed.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the Selwyn district has the lowest crime rate of anywhere in New Zealand.

Harker said the recent burglaries would not change this status but construction site burglaries are becoming more common in the district due to the area's development.

"It’s probably just a trend," he said.

"There’s a lot of building here, there is that opportunity for people to actually target those sort of areas.

"With all that building, it’s just an opportunity for dishonest people to steal stuff."

Harker recommends people building houses should install security cameras at their construction sites.

He said police are investigating the thefts and checking to see if any video footage of the burglaries was caught over the long weekend.